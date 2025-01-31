Left Menu

Encirclement of Pokrovsk: A Battle for Control in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces are encircling Pokrovsk, a strategic city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, threatening supply lines and the country's only coking coal mine. Ukraine's leadership has been reshuffled to bolster defenses, while residents face a city left largely without basic utilities amidst intensified shelling and conflict.

Pokrovsk, a vital hub in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, is facing encirclement by Russian forces. The city, home to Ukraine's only coking coal mine, sits on key supply routes used by the Ukrainian military. Its capture is seen as a strategic gain for Russia.

Moscow's forces have been advancing, capturing villages south of Pokrovsk and making significant inroads from the southeast and southwest. Ukraine has responded by restructuring its military leadership to strengthen its defenses along the eastern front.

The current state of Pokrovsk is dire, with electricity and basic utilities severely disrupted. The city has transformed into a warzone with damaged infrastructure, while the remaining residents, mostly elderly, struggle to stay amid ongoing conflict.

