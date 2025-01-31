Revitalizing India's Agriculture: Policy Shifts for the Future

The pre-budget document for fiscal year 2024-25 recommends crucial policy reforms aimed at balancing cereal overproduction while increasing the output of pulses and edible oils, commodities currently imported to alleviate domestic shortages.

Presenting the Economic Survey 2024-25 to Parliament on Friday, the government underscored the significant untapped growth potential within India's agriculture sector, despite existing growth initiatives and challenges.

Key policy shifts include establishing market mechanisms for price risk hedging and discouraging the excessive use of fertilizers and water-intensive crops. These reforms aim to lift agricultural productivity by enhancing land and labour efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)