Delhi High Court Deliberates Over Controversial Riot-Based Movie

The Delhi High Court has deferred its decision on petitions against the release of a film based on the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Amidst heated arguments from various parties, the court evaluated the film's potential impact on legal proceedings and the sensitive nature of the subject matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has postponed its ruling on three petitions challenging the release of a film purportedly depicting the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. In the session presided over by Justice Sachin Datta, the court meticulously examined the arguments from all involved entities, factoring in the possible effects of the film on ongoing legal matters and its contentious subject matter.

Among the petitioners is Sharjeel Imam, accused in the riots, while another petition includes five individuals, and a third is by Umang, an upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly candidate. Senior Advocate Jayant Mehta, defending the filmmakers, countered the claims, clarifying that the film has not obtained certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and will not be available on social media until officially sanctioned. He emphasized the absence of a certificate requirement for the film's trailer.

ASG Chetan Sharma, representing the Union Government and CBFC, contested the petition's validity under Article 226 of the Constitution, arguing it inapplicable as no governmental legal breach is involved. With the Election Commission of India's involvement, concerns over the film's potential electoral influence added further complexity, as Sharjeel Imam's attorney argued the unfair portrayal risks affecting the justice process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

