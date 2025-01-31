Left Menu

Ireland's Urgent Power Grid Overhaul

Ireland's Prime Minister highlights the need for significant investment in the electricity grid following Storm Eowyn, which left thousands without power. The government plans to use a 14 billion euro Apple tax windfall to reinforce infrastructure, emphasizing climate change's increasing impact on the country.

Following the aftermath of Storm Eowyn, Ireland is urged to accelerate investment in its electricity grid. Prime Minister Micheál Martin announced that 74,000 homes, farms, and businesses are still without power a week after the storm, despite efforts from ESB Networks and European crews to restore power.

The Irish government, re-elected recently, has committed to a major capital investment program to upgrade its aging infrastructure, partly funded by a 14 billion euro Apple tax windfall. The investment aims to 'future-proof' the grid and increase its resilience against severe weather conditions.

Martin stressed the increasing frequency and severity of storms, attributing it to climate change. He highlighted the urgent need for substantial investments in the electricity grid to ensure reliability and sustainability for the future.

