Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Criticizes AAP at Delhi Rally

In a rally at Moti Nagar, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami denounced AAP as corrupt, accusing them of hindering central government schemes and failing public services in Delhi. Dhami emphasized the AAP's inefficacy in sectors like water, health, and pollution control, predicting their ousting in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:25 IST
Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took the stage at a public meeting in Delhi's Moti Nagar assembly constituency to offer robust support for BJP candidate Harish Khurana. During his address, Dhami launched a scathing critique against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), denouncing it as 'corrupt' and 'useless.'

The Chief Minister accused the AAP of deceiving the public and failing to deliver on promises, particularly derailing central schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He spotlighted the inadequacy of the 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal Abhiyan,' as 40% of Delhi's population still struggles for clean water access.

Dhami further castigated the AAP for its inability to clean the Yamuna River despite being in power for 11 years. He alleged corruption in various sectors under the AAP, including healthcare and education. Predicting political change, Dhami expressed confidence in the rising dissatisfaction among Delhi's residents, foreshadowing the AAP's removal from power in forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

