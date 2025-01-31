Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Criticizes AAP at Delhi Rally

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took the stage at a public meeting in Delhi's Moti Nagar assembly constituency to offer robust support for BJP candidate Harish Khurana. During his address, Dhami launched a scathing critique against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), denouncing it as 'corrupt' and 'useless.'

The Chief Minister accused the AAP of deceiving the public and failing to deliver on promises, particularly derailing central schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He spotlighted the inadequacy of the 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal Abhiyan,' as 40% of Delhi's population still struggles for clean water access.

Dhami further castigated the AAP for its inability to clean the Yamuna River despite being in power for 11 years. He alleged corruption in various sectors under the AAP, including healthcare and education. Predicting political change, Dhami expressed confidence in the rising dissatisfaction among Delhi's residents, foreshadowing the AAP's removal from power in forthcoming elections.

