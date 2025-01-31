RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Sparks Change with Chandigarh Power Takeover

In a significant development for Chandigarh's energy sector, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group has assumed control of the region's power distribution and retail supply operations. This acquisition follows approvals from both the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Supreme Court, making Chandigarh the newest region to embrace privatized electricity services.

The takeover, conducted via the group's subsidiary, Eminent Electricity Distribution Limited (EEDL), aims to enhance power distribution for over 2.35 lakh consumers in the Union Territory. The entire transition adhered to the Standard Bidding Documents and guidelines set by the central government, ensuring a seamless handover from the electricity wing of the Engineering Department, Chandigarh (EWEDC).

Featuring a substantial investment of Rs 871 crore, far exceeding the reserve price, the initiative reflects the value and potential seen in the venture. Plans include advancements in sustainability, with a focus on increasing green energy supplies, and establishing robust consumer services, including a modern grievance redressal system. Oversight by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission ensures continued transparency in consumer tariffs.

