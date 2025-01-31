Sibur Halts Operations After Ukrainian Drone Strike

Russian petrochemical giant Sibur announced on Friday the suspension of shipments from its Kstovo plant following a Ukrainian drone strike that occurred on Wednesday. The company revealed that repair operations are underway at this facility located near Nizhny Novgorod, close to 800 kilometers from Ukraine.

Local authorities reported earlier on Friday that a fire at the plant had been successfully extinguished. Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian refineries, oil depots, and industrial sites to weaken infrastructure critical to Russia's ongoing military initiatives.

This incident highlights the continuing tensions and strategic assaults aimed at destabilizing essential Russian operations amid the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)