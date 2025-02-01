Market Reactions: Tariffs and Tech Stir Wall Street

Wall Street faced a tumultuous week, concluding with mixed performances in stocks as tariffs loomed large over market sentiment. While an expected inflation report buoyed spirits slightly, the announcement of substantial U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China by the White House clouded the potential for market stability.

The S&P 500 showed little change and was on a course for a minor weekly decline. However, the Nasdaq showed resilience with a 0.5% gain, despite a significant dip earlier in the week due to concerns about Chinese AI models challenging U.S. tech companies.

Currency markets saw the dollar index rise by 0.3% amidst the tariff concerns, while the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso exhibited unstable trading. The oil market saw a modest increase with U.S. crude prices experiencing a slight rise, preparing for potential impacts from the impending tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)