Tariff Tremors: Markets React to Trump's New Trade Measures

Wall Street witnessed a downturn as President Donald Trump introduced tariffs affecting Canada, Mexico, and China, heightening an already volatile week for markets.

The Dow Jones dropped by 0.75%, the S&P 500 lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq fell by 0.3%, reflecting investor concerns. The tech sector saw a marked dip, largely influenced by uncertainties around Chinese AI models and U.S. tech stocks.

Amidst these fluctuations, the U.S. dollar appreciated, overshadowing losses in the Canadian dollar and peso. Economists warned of potential inflationary impacts due to these tariffs, while Treasury yields surged post-announcement, signaling market jitters.

(With inputs from agencies.)