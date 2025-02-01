Left Menu

PhD Admission Scam Busted: Tech-Savvy Duo Arrested

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 09:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police on Saturday apprehended two suspects in connection with an elaborate fake online PhD admission scheme. Identified as Javed Khan, 30, and Shahrukh Ali, 29, both hail from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Authorities label Javed Khan, a computer engineer, as the orchestrator of the racket.

Officials reported receiving a cyber financial fraud complaint from a woman aiming to pursue a PhD. She encountered Javed Khan through the website www.literateus.com and was deceived into transferring Rs 1,80,000 for a non-existent admission and thesis. Suspicions arose when further money was demanded and no receipts were furnished.

Following her complaint, an FIR was launched, prompting an investigation. Analysis of bank, call, and website details revealed the fraud's operations. The funds were traced to accounts held by Javed and Shahrukh. After extensive technical surveillance, both were captured in Uttar Pradesh.

DCP Central M Harshavardhan explained that Javed, leveraging his knowledge in IT Networking, crafted the fraudulent platform during his stint with a legitimate firm. Although he claimed to have partnered with multiple universities, only Glocal University, embroiled in another scam, entertained his overtures.

Javed is accused of fabricating and distributing backdated honorary doctorates, exploiting the reputation of Glocal University. Shahrukh allegedly played a key role in sharing the illicit financial spoils. Confiscations include a mobile phone, falsified university receipts, and incriminating WhatsApp chats.

Police disclosed that both suspects grapple with substance abuse, with Javed's arrest occurring at a rehabilitation center in Noida. Evidence suggests at least 15 individuals fell prey to the sham admission tactic. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

