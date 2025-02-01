Amid Budget Buzz: Citizens Pin Hopes for Middle-Class Relief and Job Growth

As the Union Budget 2025-26 approaches, anticipation runs high among Indian citizens eager for policy announcements addressing income tax relief, farmers' issues, and job creation. A local from West Bengal's Siliguri district expressed concern that the middle class deserves attention, underscoring their neglect in policymaking.

Dharmendra Verma, a resident from Uttar Pradesh, highlighted the pressing demands of the middle class, advocating for relaxed tax slabs to boost economic growth and purchasing power. Meanwhile, individuals in Hyderabad prioritize solutions to the unemployment crisis.

The anticipation is palpable as citizens expect significant benefits for the middle class amid ongoing tax issues. In Ayodhya, a local named Suryaprakash remains hopeful that the budget will address young people's needs and introduce farmer-friendly schemes. Relief from excise duties on gold also remains a key desire among small-scale workers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to present her eighth consecutive Union Budget, detailing fiscal policies and tax reforms. Earlier, the Economic Survey predicted India's economic growth trajectory for the financial year 2025-26, pegging it between 6.3% and 6.8%.

