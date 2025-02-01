Left Menu

India's Pro-People Budget 2025-26: A Promise of Growth and Stability

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi promises a pro-people budget for 2025-26 under PM Narendra Modi. Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation will include significant economic reforms. An optimistic Economic Survey forecasts 6.3-6.8% growth, emphasizing R&D, MSMEs, and stable fiscal policies. Weather and global agriculture prices pose inflation risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 10:56 IST
India's Pro-People Budget 2025-26: A Promise of Growth and Stability
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi assured that the Union Budget for 2025-26 will maintain its focus as a pro-people, pro-poor, and pro-middle class proposal, echoing past trends since the economy's stewardship came under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the press at Parliament, Joshi emphasized continuity in fiscal priorities.

Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her unprecedented eighth consecutive budget at 11 am, Saturday, in the Lok Sabha. The Budget will encompass fiscal policies, revenue-expenditure outlines, tax reforms, and pivotal announcements. In a customary gesture for good luck, President Droupadi Murmu earlier wished Sitharaman well with 'dahi-cheeni' at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Economic Survey, introduced in Parliament on Friday, projects India's GDP growth between 6.3% and 6.8% for 2025-26. It highlights the robust fundamentals of the economy, driven by a solid external account, fiscal prudence, and private consumption. Efforts to bolster long-term industrial growth through R&D, MSMEs, and capital goods are underscored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025