India's Pro-People Budget 2025-26: A Promise of Growth and Stability

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi assured that the Union Budget for 2025-26 will maintain its focus as a pro-people, pro-poor, and pro-middle class proposal, echoing past trends since the economy's stewardship came under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the press at Parliament, Joshi emphasized continuity in fiscal priorities.

Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her unprecedented eighth consecutive budget at 11 am, Saturday, in the Lok Sabha. The Budget will encompass fiscal policies, revenue-expenditure outlines, tax reforms, and pivotal announcements. In a customary gesture for good luck, President Droupadi Murmu earlier wished Sitharaman well with 'dahi-cheeni' at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Economic Survey, introduced in Parliament on Friday, projects India's GDP growth between 6.3% and 6.8% for 2025-26. It highlights the robust fundamentals of the economy, driven by a solid external account, fiscal prudence, and private consumption. Efforts to bolster long-term industrial growth through R&D, MSMEs, and capital goods are underscored.

