India's Defence Budget 2025-26: A Leap Towards Self-Reliance and Modernization

The Indian government's Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26 has earmarked Rs 6,81,210.27 crore for the Ministry of Defence, signaling a robust commitment to enhancing the nation's military capabilities. This figure represents a 9.53% increase over the previous fiscal year's allocation and positions defence as a primary beneficiary of national funds, accounting for 13.45% of the total Union Budget.

A significant portion of the budget, Rs 1,80,000 crore, is designated for capital outlay on defence services, marking a 4.65% rise from the prior year. The emphasis is on transforming the Indian Armed Forces into a technologically advanced and combat-ready entity. Capital acquisitions, such as state-of-the-art weapons and infrastructure development, are prioritized, with Rs 1,48,722.80 crore allocated for modernization purposes.

The budget also significantly increases funding for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and encourages private sector involvement in technology development. With Rs 449.62 crore dedicated to the iDEX scheme, the government aims to foster innovation and strengthen the domestic defence technology sector. This initiative is expected to bolster employment and stimulate the economy, aligning with the strategic vision of a self-reliant India.

