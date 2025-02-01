Left Menu

Gujarat Leads India in Wetland Conservation: A Model of Biodiversity and Environmental Health

Gujarat, under CM Bhupendra Patel's leadership, excels in wetland conservation, holding 21% of India's wetlands. The state boasts 17,613 wetlands, including protected sites like Ramsar and IBAs. The GEER Foundation plays a critical role, with initiatives like 'Save Wetlands' and carbon sequestration assessments, supporting Gujarat's environmental health and biodiversity.

01-02-2025
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat, recognized for its environmental achievements, has emerged as a leader in wetland conservation, managing 21% of India's total wetland area, as per recent releases. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and supported by the Ministry of Environment, the state showcases significant strides in ecological preservation.

According to satellite observations by the Space Applications Centre-ISRO (2021), a wide variety of wetlands across Gujarat span over 3.5 million hectares, constituting a noteworthy 17.8% of the state's geographical expanse. These include inland and coastal wetlands, both natural and man-made. State authorities have emphasized the importance of protecting these critical ecosystems, coinciding with the global theme of this year's World Wetlands Day, 'Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future.'

The Gujarat State Wetland Authority, with the GEER Foundation as its nodal agency, implements the 'Save Wetlands' campaign, focusing on wetland validation, health assessments, and public engagement. With over 2,000 registered 'Wetland Mitras' and numerous conservation initiatives, Gujarat is a benchmark for wetland management in India, further highlighted by its training programs across multiple states and union territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

