Left Menu

India's Ambitious Climate Resilience and Energy Transition Plan Unveiled in 2025-26 Budget

The Indian government revealed several initiatives in the 2025-26 Union Budget to address climate resilience and energy transition, including missions targeting manufacturing, high-yield seeds, and nuclear energy. Some experts, however, feel these efforts lack the comprehensive climate action needed to effectively tackle the country's growing climate challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:01 IST
India's Ambitious Climate Resilience and Energy Transition Plan Unveiled in 2025-26 Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government, on Saturday, announced a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening climate resilience and accelerating energy transition in the Union Budget for 2025-26. These initiatives include the National Manufacturing Mission, High Yielding Seeds Mission, and Nuclear Energy Mission.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the government's commitment to supporting domestic industries in producing solar panels, EV batteries, wind turbines, and electrolyzers. By 2047, the goal is to generate 100 GW of nuclear energy. The budget also removes basic customs duties on critical minerals to bolster local manufacturing and employment in renewable sectors.

While these steps have been welcomed, climate experts argue that the budget falls short of addressing the urgent need for bold and comprehensive climate action, citing gaps in renewable energy scaling, air quality improvement, and ecosystem restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025