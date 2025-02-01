India's Ambitious Climate Resilience and Energy Transition Plan Unveiled in 2025-26 Budget

The Indian government, on Saturday, announced a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening climate resilience and accelerating energy transition in the Union Budget for 2025-26. These initiatives include the National Manufacturing Mission, High Yielding Seeds Mission, and Nuclear Energy Mission.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the government's commitment to supporting domestic industries in producing solar panels, EV batteries, wind turbines, and electrolyzers. By 2047, the goal is to generate 100 GW of nuclear energy. The budget also removes basic customs duties on critical minerals to bolster local manufacturing and employment in renewable sectors.

While these steps have been welcomed, climate experts argue that the budget falls short of addressing the urgent need for bold and comprehensive climate action, citing gaps in renewable energy scaling, air quality improvement, and ecosystem restoration.

