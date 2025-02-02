India's 2025 Budget: A Transformative Leap in Clean Energy Transition
India's 2025 budget introduces transformational steps to boost clean energy, emphasizing nuclear missions, incentives for critical minerals, and renewable equipment. Key stakeholders praise the focus on domestic manufacturing, critical minerals recycling, and infrastructure, signaling a robust manufacturing renaissance and sustainable growth for the Renewable Energy sector.
The 2025 Union Budget, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, sets the stage for a clean energy revolution in India. Key allocations include a Rs 20,000-crore nuclear mission and duty exemptions for minerals critical for electric vehicles, marking significant progress in the energy transition.
Industry leaders such as Rajat Verma of LOHUM and Devansh Jain of INOXGFL Group highlighted the budget's strategic foresight in securing a sustainable future. Emphasis on domestic manufacturing and incentives for critical minerals recycling are expected to strengthen India's clean energy ecosystem.
With a strong focus on innovations within the power sector, government reforms and private sector collaboration aim to propel the nation towards self-reliance in renewable technology production, including solar PV cells and EV batteries. This comprehensive strategy supports India's ambitious target of 500 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030.
