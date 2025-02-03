Left Menu

Record-Breaking 111-Foot Saraswati Idol Unveiled in West Bengal

A 111-foot statue of Goddess Saraswati, crafted by 200 artisans, was unveiled in Maheshtala, West Bengal, setting a world record. The idol, made of bamboo, jute, and paper, attracted 150,000 devotees on Basant Panchami. Organizers emphasized the artistic and cultural significance of the monument.

111 feet Saraswati idol. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

An extraordinary 111-foot idol of Goddess Saraswati was unveiled in Maheshtala's Batanagar, South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, during Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja celebrations.

Crafted by over 200 dedicated artisans, the massive structure made from bamboo, jute, thermocol, and paper took three months to complete. The intricate project was helmed by local councillor Gopal Saha and organized by Batanagar Creation alongside Batanagar Squad.

Saha, who was pivotal in orchestrating the event, acknowledged the project's challenges and declared that this unprecedented structure has set a new global standard. The massive idol was a magnet for nearly 150,000 devotees, prompting organizers to enforce strict safety and crowd management measures.

The impressive craftsmanship reflects Bengal's artistic heritage and the cultural significance of Saraswati Puja. Earlier, national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, conveyed their wishes, celebrating the occasion's spiritual importance.

Basant Panchami marks the advent of spring and is a prelude to Holi celebrations, honoring Maa Saraswati, the goddess of learning, music, and arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

