Left Menu

Global Stocks Plummet as Trade War Looms

Global stock markets face declines as President Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, sparking fears of a trade war. The U.S. dollar surged, impacting currencies worldwide. Economists predict these tariffs might reduce U.S. growth and trigger a recession in Canada and Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 07:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 07:01 IST
Global Stocks Plummet as Trade War Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stock markets dropped on Monday, with U.S. equity futures also nosediving as investors reacted to President Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. This move has heightened fears of a large-scale trade war potentially stifling global economic growth.

The U.S. dollar surged against major currencies, reaching record highs against the Chinese yuan, Canadian dollar, and Mexican peso. Japan's Nikkei fell sharply, and Australia's benchmark, a proxy for Chinese markets, likewise took a hit amid this turmoil.

These tariffs, outlined in executive orders, are set to be enforced shortly. Analysts warn of potential economic setbacks, with U.S. growth expected to decline by 1.5 percentage points, while Canada and Mexico could plunge into recession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025