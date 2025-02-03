Kumaraswamy Predicts Congress Struggles: Karnataka Government's Stability at Risk
Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy forecasted the Congress government won't endure until 2028 due to growing MLA dissatisfaction. Highlighting financial issues and lack of development funds, he denied opposition's destabilization attempts, claiming dissatisfaction exists within their ranks. Meanwhile, Congress MLA BR Patil resigned as political advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
In a striking statement, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy predicted an uncertain future for the Congress-led government in Karnataka, suggesting it may not survive until 2028. Citing rising dissatisfaction among Congress MLAs, he emphasized this internal unrest as a pivotal factor threatening the government's stability.
Addressing the media, Kumaraswamy declared, "This government (Congress Govt in Karnataka) won't last until 2028. There is a growing dissatisfaction among the Congress MLAs. We don't know when it will explode, but let's wait and watch." He rebutted allegations of opposition attempts to destabilize the government, claiming, "It's not true that we are trying to topple their government; their MLAs and the people themselves are destabilising the foundation of this government."
He spotlighted critical concerns over the government's insufficient funds for development, which he argued hindered Congress MLAs from visiting their constituencies, exacerbating party dissatisfaction. Kumaraswamy stressed that this discontent was likely to surface imminently, jeopardizing the government's stability. Concurrently, Congress MLA BR Patil resigned from his role as political advisor to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, citing undisclosed reasons in a letter to the CM, maintaining that he would not retract his resignation.
