Mahakumbh 2025: Spiritual Sojourn Surpasses 350 Million Devotees

The confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers at Prayagraj is currently engulfed in a tidal wave of spiritual devotion. The revered Mahakumbh has attracted over 350 million devotees, including sages, saints, and pilgrims, since it began, as confirmed by official sources. An auspicious Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami contributed significantly to this monumental turnout.

By early Monday morning, a staggering 6.2 million individuals had taken the sacred plunge at the Triveni Sangam, setting a historic precedent. With 23 days remaining, the Mahakumbh is on track to break further records, potentially exceeding a staggering 500 million participants with global devotees arriving daily to partake in the potent spiritual experience.

Sunday observed around 12 million participants engaging in rituals, propelling the count to surpass 350 million on Monday. Among the global attendees was one million Kalpvasis, saints, and devotees. Significant turnout days included Mauni Amavasya with 80 million participants, followed by Makar Sankranti, and other key dates amassing millions in attendance.

Notable figures, such as Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, have participated in the holy ritual, alongside other state leaders and officials. The event also attracted Bollywood icons and sports figures like Hema Malini and Suresh Raina, further emphasizing its wide-reaching significance.

The Mahakumbh 2025, initiated on January 13 and continuing through February 26, anticipates even more groundbreaking gatherings. As the event unfolds, the profound faith of millions underscores its enduring spiritual resonance and global attraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)