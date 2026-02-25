Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Speaks Out Amid Controversy

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Wednesday asserted that crime dominates in Uttar Pradesh, affecting investigations where criminals hold sway. He denied contact with two individuals citing allegations of sexual abuse. Presenting a WhatsApp group, he accused Ashutosh Pandey of sharing case details there.

The religious leader questioned police investigations allegedly influenced by Pandey. He showcased a group screenshot, claiming Pandey's involvement in evidence gathering. Responding to AI-generated photograph claims, Saraswati argued the same photo appeared on social media with celebratory captions.

Asserting saints' apprehension nationwide, Saraswati emphasized the gravity of false allegations from criminals. Contrarily, Pandey maintained they hold factual evidence implicating Saraswati. A police FIR filed against Saraswati and a disciple cites ongoing abuse claims, which Saraswati vows to contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)