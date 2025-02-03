Left Menu

AI Revolution Set to Transform Agriculture in the State

The Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has urged the integration of AI in agriculture to enhance productivity and cut production costs. A meeting with key officials has examined the feasibility of this project, emphasizing AI's role in tackling climate challenges and improving efficiency in the farming sector.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar chairs review meeting on use of 'AI' in agriculture sector (Photo/@AjitPawarSpeaks). Image Credit: ANI
The Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has called for the mandatory adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the agricultural sector to boost productivity and reduce costs for farmers. This directive came after a high-profile meeting on Monday, where the Agriculture Department was tasked with coordinating with the Cooperation Department to explore the technical and financial viability of this initiative.

The meeting, held at the Deputy Chief Minister's Office, was attended by prominent figures, including State Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate and Minister of State for Agriculture Ashish Jaiswal, among others. Ajit Pawar stressed the transformative power of AI, noting its potential to revolutionize various sectors, including agriculture.

AI in agriculture is expected to enhance crop health analysis, soil quality assessment, pest and disease identification, and boost overall efficiency. This technology aims to tackle challenges such as climate variability and labor shortages, thereby promising significant cost savings and increased productivity for farmers.

