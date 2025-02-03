Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Kejriwal, Highlights Devotee Turnout at Maha Kumbh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took a sharp dig at Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, alleging widespread Delhi dissatisfaction with Kejriwal's leadership. Yadav labeled Kejriwal a 'machine of lies' amid election fervor.

Yadav remarked on his Delhi visit for campaign activities, claiming that citizens are unwilling to endure another AAP government. He accused Kejriwal of mishandling issues like the liquor scam and criticized his unmet promises. Yadav expressed hope for a BJP-led administration in Delhi under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amid looming assembly elections, set for February 5 with results on February 8, Yadav distinguished between AAP's earlier triumph and BJP's current opportunity. Additionally, he acknowledged the Maha Kumbh tragedy and the impressive turnout for Basant Panchami Snan, looking forward to a safe culmination of the festival on Shiv Ratri.

(With inputs from agencies.)