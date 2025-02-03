Tariffs Shake Up U.S. Potash Fertiliser Market

In a recent development, German mineral giant K+S, which also operates potash fertiliser production in Canada, raised concerns about the impact of new U.S. import tariffs. The company warned that these tariffs would present significant challenges to American farmers due to the country's lack of substantial potash fertiliser production.

The United States, a major consumer of potash fertilisers, depends heavily on imports to meet demand, receiving about 10 million tonnes annually. Among these imports, around 300,000 tonnes are supplied by K+S from their Bethune site in Saskatchewan, Canada. This new tariff decision poses potential obstacles for the U.S. agricultural sector's access to crucial fertilisers.

Despite the potential impact, K+S stated that the effect on its operations would be minimal. The company mentioned its capability to swiftly reroute Canadian exports to other markets and is considering enhancing exports from its German operations to the United States.

