Tariffs Spark Turbulence in Global Markets

Monday witnessed significant declines in the equity markets as the U.S. implemented sweeping tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, triggering fears of a global trade war.

Market analysis highlights potential costs for U.S. automakers up to $40 billion annually, while shares of industry giants like General Motors and Ford plummeted.

Moreover, the tariff ripple effect threatens to disrupt established supply chains, with industry leaders noting potential knock-on effects for global operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)