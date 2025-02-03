Left Menu

Tariffs Spark Turbulence in Global Markets

Major declines hit automakers, beer brewers, and nuclear power companies as the U.S. enacts broad tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. With increasing tensions, global supply chains are at risk, affecting the business sentiment and leading to potential short-term disruptions for U.S. consumers and firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 19:55 IST
Monday witnessed significant declines in the equity markets as the U.S. implemented sweeping tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, triggering fears of a global trade war.

Market analysis highlights potential costs for U.S. automakers up to $40 billion annually, while shares of industry giants like General Motors and Ford plummeted.

Moreover, the tariff ripple effect threatens to disrupt established supply chains, with industry leaders noting potential knock-on effects for global operations.

