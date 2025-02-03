Streamlining Liquidation: New Amendments to Boost Transparency

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board has introduced significant amendments to liquidation regulations, aimed at enhancing the auction process and improving fund management through robust reporting requirements.

These changes, effective from January 28, 2025, extend the auction participation period and mandate thorough bidder eligibility verification, ensuring broader involvement and transparency.

The board's updates also focus on efficient claim processing and compliance, improving the insolvency ecosystem by addressing key challenges and promoting accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)