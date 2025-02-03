Streamlining Liquidation: New Amendments to Boost Transparency
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board has revised regulations to enhance the liquidation process, emphasizing efficiency and transparency. Amendments include extending auction participation time, refining eligibility checks, and updating fund management. The changes aim to support better compliance and reporting within the insolvency framework.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:04 IST
- Country:
- India
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board has introduced significant amendments to liquidation regulations, aimed at enhancing the auction process and improving fund management through robust reporting requirements.
These changes, effective from January 28, 2025, extend the auction participation period and mandate thorough bidder eligibility verification, ensuring broader involvement and transparency.
The board's updates also focus on efficient claim processing and compliance, improving the insolvency ecosystem by addressing key challenges and promoting accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
