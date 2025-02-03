Left Menu

Streamlining Liquidation: New Amendments to Boost Transparency

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board has revised regulations to enhance the liquidation process, emphasizing efficiency and transparency. Amendments include extending auction participation time, refining eligibility checks, and updating fund management. The changes aim to support better compliance and reporting within the insolvency framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:04 IST
Streamlining Liquidation: New Amendments to Boost Transparency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board has introduced significant amendments to liquidation regulations, aimed at enhancing the auction process and improving fund management through robust reporting requirements.

These changes, effective from January 28, 2025, extend the auction participation period and mandate thorough bidder eligibility verification, ensuring broader involvement and transparency.

The board's updates also focus on efficient claim processing and compliance, improving the insolvency ecosystem by addressing key challenges and promoting accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025