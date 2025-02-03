Market Respite: Tariff Delay Eases Investor Worries

In a significant market development, U.S. stock indexes saw a rebound after President Trump announced a temporary pause on new tariffs targeting Mexico. This decision provided a much-needed relief to investors and the markets, easing fears that had been prevalent earlier in the trading session.

The move came as Mexico agreed to enhance its northern border security by deploying 10,000 National Guard members, in response to U.S. concerns over illegal drug trafficking. Market analysts see this announcement as a positive sign, suggesting potential negotiation opportunities with other trading partners like Canada and China.

Indices such as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq managed to cut losses while sectors like health care led the gains. Investors shifted towards safer assets, with treasury yields slightly down and spot gold reaching a record high. Wall Street's volatility index also subsided, indicating reduced market anxiety.

