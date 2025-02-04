Pause and Parley: U.S.-Mexico Tariff Truce

President Donald Trump announced a temporary suspension of tariffs on Mexico after negotiations led to a new agreement between the two countries. Mexico committed to deploying 10,000 National Guard troops to curb illegal drug flows, while the U.S. agreed to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons into Mexico.

This one-month reprieve aims to foster deeper negotiations between Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who both expressed optimism about reaching a long-term deal. However, tariffs on Canada and China remain a significant concern, with Canada planning retaliatory measures.

As the global market reacts, stocks waver and currencies adjust, with Mexico's peso gaining slight relief. Meanwhile, the European Union braces for potential tariffs, emphasizing negotiation over conflict. The economic implications of the ongoing trade tensions highlight concerns of recessions and inflation spikes in allied countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)