Global Markets Tumble Amid Tariff Talk Turmoil

Wall Street concluded the day on a turbulent note, following global stocks downward over concerns about potential trade wars incited by U.S. tariffs targeting Canada, Mexico, and China. Despite initial drops, U.S. equities moderately bounced back on reports that tariffs on Mexican imports would be temporarily paused.

Investors flocked to the safety of U.S. government debt, causing Treasury yields to decline. "This volatility reflects the dynamic public negotiation around tariffs," explained Ross Mayfield, an investment strategy analyst in Louisville.

Factory data painted a picture of recovering U.S. manufacturing and residential construction, yet analysts warn that economic strengthening threatens to keep Federal Reserve interest rates stable, potentially inviting inflationary pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)