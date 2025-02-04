Financial Times Highlights: UK-EU Reconnection, Tariff Threats, and Financial Maneuvers

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is calling on European Union leaders to re-establish ties with the UK, reflecting the ongoing complexities of the post-Brexit relationship. He emphasized the UK's intention to maintain strong connections with both the EU and the United States.

Meanwhile, Thames Water is facing a challenging situation as it seeks a crucial 3 billion pound debt lifeline to avoid nationalization. This request comes amid objections from its creditors, marking a significant point of contention for Britain's largest water supplier.

In another development, Anglo American's CEO has raised concerns over the long-term cost implications of tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump. Furthermore, activist fund Elliott Management has strategically acquired a substantial stake in Smiths Group, coinciding with the conglomerate's restructuring announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)