Delhi Police Bolster Security for Assembly Elections: Unprecedented Measures in Place

Delhi Police have significantly ramped up their security measures across the national capital as the city prepares for the Assembly elections. Officials have conducted flag marches to reassure the public and prevent any disturbances ahead of the crucial voting day. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East, Ravi Kumar Singh, stated on Monday night that with campaigning now concluded, the police have increased patrols and flag marches to ensure a smooth and interference-free electoral process.

Amid intensified election preparations, Additional DCP, Rohini, Vishnu Kumar, highlighted that the flag march communicated a vital message of calmness, urging residents to participate actively in the democratic process. Deploying a range of security measures, including paramilitary forces, CCTVs, AI-enabled cameras, and drones, along with facial recognition systems, Delhi Police has left no stone unturned to monitor and maintain law and order.

For poll day on February 7, a substantial police force comprising 35,626 personnel and 6,525 trainees will be deployed. Authorities have reported substantial seizures, including Rs 11.23 crores in cash and over 1 lakh liters of illicit liquor, resulting in over 1,300 arrests. Notably, the Southern Range claims to have shattered previous records in enforcement actions under the Model Code of Conduct, underscoring the unprecedented security efforts this election season.

The highly anticipated elections are scheduled for February 5, with the results set to be announced on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)