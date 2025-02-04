China Tightens Grip on Critical Metal Exports Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
China announced export restrictions on five crucial metals to safeguard national security, a move that coincided with new U.S. tariffs. The decision reflects China's strategic dominance in critical minerals, potentially impacting global markets, as seen with rising tungsten and indium prices.
China has implemented new export restrictions on five essential metals, minutes after the United States imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese goods. This strategic move, according to China's Commerce Ministry, aims to safeguard national security while leveraging its dominance in critical minerals.
The constraints, which will require licenses for exporting metals such as tungsten and indium, stop short of outright bans but signal a cautious response to the escalating trade tensions with Washington. These materials are pivotal for industries ranging from clean energy to defense.
Market analysts, like Jessica Fung of Project Blue, believe these controls will drive up prices, as evidenced by recent peaks in tungsten and indium indices. The U.S., which ceased mining tungsten in 2015, could face challenges with continued reliance on imports for these critical materials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
