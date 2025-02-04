China Tightens Grip on Critical Metal Exports Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

China has implemented new export restrictions on five essential metals, minutes after the United States imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese goods. This strategic move, according to China's Commerce Ministry, aims to safeguard national security while leveraging its dominance in critical minerals.

The constraints, which will require licenses for exporting metals such as tungsten and indium, stop short of outright bans but signal a cautious response to the escalating trade tensions with Washington. These materials are pivotal for industries ranging from clean energy to defense.

Market analysts, like Jessica Fung of Project Blue, believe these controls will drive up prices, as evidenced by recent peaks in tungsten and indium indices. The U.S., which ceased mining tungsten in 2015, could face challenges with continued reliance on imports for these critical materials.

