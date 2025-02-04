Global Markets Hold Steady Amid Trade Tensions

Stocks and currencies held their ground on Tuesday amid uneasy market calm, despite escalating trade tensions between the United States and China following a day that granted a temporary reprieve for Mexico and Canada.

In the U.S., the S&P 500 remained unchanged, while the tech-centric Nasdaq experienced a modest 0.2% increase. Earlier, the S&P had opened 1.9% lower on Monday due to anticipated 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian products by U.S. President Donald Trump, but rebounded slightly as both countries secured a delay by agreeing to bolster border security.

Despite a flat performance in European stocks after a prior drop, investors voiced cautious optimism. Ben Laidler from Bradesco BBI remarked on the market's relief at stepping back from the brink of a global trade war, yet cautioned about ongoing uncertainties with new tariffs against China and looming threats targeting the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)