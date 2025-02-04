Left Menu

Global Markets Hold Steady Amid Trade Tensions

Stocks and currencies remained stable despite ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China. U.S. and European markets showed slight fluctuations, while China's markets closed for Lunar New Year. The dollar index saw minor drops, with investors optimistic for future U.S.-China negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:19 IST
Global Markets Hold Steady Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stocks and currencies held their ground on Tuesday amid uneasy market calm, despite escalating trade tensions between the United States and China following a day that granted a temporary reprieve for Mexico and Canada.

In the U.S., the S&P 500 remained unchanged, while the tech-centric Nasdaq experienced a modest 0.2% increase. Earlier, the S&P had opened 1.9% lower on Monday due to anticipated 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian products by U.S. President Donald Trump, but rebounded slightly as both countries secured a delay by agreeing to bolster border security.

Despite a flat performance in European stocks after a prior drop, investors voiced cautious optimism. Ben Laidler from Bradesco BBI remarked on the market's relief at stepping back from the brink of a global trade war, yet cautioned about ongoing uncertainties with new tariffs against China and looming threats targeting the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

