Delhi Prepares Inclusive Voting Experience with Pink and PwD Booths
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is set to provide an inclusive voting experience in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, with dedicated Pink and PwD booths across zones. Special initiatives encourage women's and PwD participation, promoting confidence and celebrating resilience while ensuring accessibility and inclusivity for all voters.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is geared up to deliver an inclusive and seamless voting experience for citizens in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2025, taking place tomorrow. In a bid to enhance voter participation, MCD has established Pink Booths and PwD Booths across all zones.
The Civil Lines Zone has crafted its pink and PwD booths to offer a supportive environment for women and Persons with Disabilities voters. The Pink Booth at Government Boys Senior Secondary School, K-Block, Jahangirpuri, aligns with the theme "Leading Women, Leading Nation." Managed entirely by women, this initiative underscores women's crucial role in shaping the nation's future.
The PwD booths, themed "Achievers," will display standees of inspirational figures from the Divyang community. These efforts aim to encourage PwD voters by celebrating their achievements. Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Civil Lines Zone, highlighted the preparations to ensure a welcoming and accessible voting environment, urging citizens to participate actively in the election.
