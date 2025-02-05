Left Menu

Transgender Rights Under Scrutiny in School Sports

The Trump administration is set to take various actions concerning transgender girls and women in school sports. Measures include reviewing visa applications for fraud and requesting the Department of Education to investigate how Title IX, which prevents sex discrimination in education, is implemented.

Updated: 05-02-2025 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration is advancing a series of actions aimed at the involvement of transgender girls and women in school sports, according to a White House official.

Part of the measures involves scrutinizing visa applications of transgender applicants to prevent potential fraud, the official revealed.

Concurrent with these actions, the White House is advocating for a Department of Education investigation into how Title IX, a law prohibiting sex discrimination in federally funded education programs, is being enforced.

