Transgender Rights Under Scrutiny in School Sports

The Trump administration is advancing a series of actions aimed at the involvement of transgender girls and women in school sports, according to a White House official.

Part of the measures involves scrutinizing visa applications of transgender applicants to prevent potential fraud, the official revealed.

Concurrent with these actions, the White House is advocating for a Department of Education investigation into how Title IX, a law prohibiting sex discrimination in federally funded education programs, is being enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)