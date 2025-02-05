Left Menu

U.S. Postal Service Reverses Decision on Chinese Parcel Acceptances Amid Trade Tensions

The U.S. Postal Service has resumed accepting parcels from China, reversing a suspension linked to President Trump's removal of a duty-free exemption for low-value package imports. The decision highlights confusion among retailers following new tariffs targeting Chinese goods, aimed partly at controlling fentanyl trafficking into the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Postal Service announced on Wednesday that it would resume accepting parcels from China and Hong Kong. This decision comes after a temporary suspension linked to President Donald Trump's removal of a duty-free exemption used by major retailers like Amazon.

The reversal of this suspension adds to ongoing confusion among retailers and shipping firms facing a new 10% tariff on all Chinese imports. The Trump administration's closure of an exemption for packages valued under $800 has further complicated matters for the shipping industry.

While the administration argues this change will curb fentanyl smuggling, critics say it's causing logistical disruptions, forcing companies to seek clarity and adapt swiftly to these sudden regulatory shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

