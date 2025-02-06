Global Markets Resilient Amid Economic Uncertainties

Asian shares saw a rise on Thursday, aligning with Wall Street gains amid fluctuating market conditions driven by economic uncertainties.

European stock futures followed suit, supported by a noteworthy increase in healthcare stocks, particularly due to strong sales of Novo Nordisk's drug Wegovy.

Despite tariff tensions under the Trump administration, relief was evident in global markets, while mixed U.S. economic data and currency adjustments by China's central bank impacted the market dynamics.

