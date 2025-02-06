Global Markets Resilient Amid Economic Uncertainties
Asian shares surged, following Wall Street's positive trends, despite economic volatility under the Trump administration. European healthcare stocks notably boosted market confidence. Chinese currency management and positive U.S. Treasury yields influenced stability. Mixed economic data continue to affect investor sentiment, shaping decisions in global financial and commodities markets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 08:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 08:13 IST
Asian shares saw a rise on Thursday, aligning with Wall Street gains amid fluctuating market conditions driven by economic uncertainties.
European stock futures followed suit, supported by a noteworthy increase in healthcare stocks, particularly due to strong sales of Novo Nordisk's drug Wegovy.
Despite tariff tensions under the Trump administration, relief was evident in global markets, while mixed U.S. economic data and currency adjustments by China's central bank impacted the market dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
