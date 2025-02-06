Left Menu

Tragic Discovery at Sea: Body Found Near Mumbai's Sassoon Dock

A man's body was discovered floating in the sea near Sassoon Dock in Mumbai. The Colaba police have filed an Accidental Death Report and commenced investigations. The body is undergoing a post-mortem examination as the investigation continues. Further details are expected soon, says police.

Updated: 06-02-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a man was discovered floating in the sea near Sassoon Dock in Mumbai, police confirmed on Wednesday. The grim discovery has raised concerns and sparked an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic occurrence.

Officers from the Colaba police station have already registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) concerning the incident. An official statement from the department highlighted that the body has been dispatched for a comprehensive post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

As authorities remain tight-lipped about further details, the investigation is in full swing. Additional information is eagerly awaited by the community and the media as both seek to understand the nature of this unfortunate event. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

