Tragic Discovery at Sea: Body Found Near Mumbai's Sassoon Dock

The body of a man was discovered floating in the sea near Sassoon Dock in Mumbai, police confirmed on Wednesday. The grim discovery has raised concerns and sparked an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic occurrence.

Officers from the Colaba police station have already registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) concerning the incident. An official statement from the department highlighted that the body has been dispatched for a comprehensive post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

As authorities remain tight-lipped about further details, the investigation is in full swing. Additional information is eagerly awaited by the community and the media as both seek to understand the nature of this unfortunate event. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)