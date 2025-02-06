Economic Optimism Amidst High Food Prices in Brazil
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed concern over high food prices but is optimistic about the economy. Despite inflation slightly exceeding targets, Lula noted positive economic growth and a strengthening real. He emphasized that the economy is 'living its best moment.'
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has expressed concern over rising food prices, a challenge currently facing the nation. However, he remains hopeful about the economy's future trajectory.
In an interview with radio stations, Lula stressed that the Brazilian economy is experiencing unprecedented growth, outperforming expectations. He proudly stated that inflation is 'under control,' even though it has slightly surpassed the central bank's target range of 1.5% to 4.5%.
Lula also highlighted the recovery of Brazil's currency, the real, which has appreciated more than 6% this year after reaching historic lows last December. The President believes that the currency will continue to adjust, reflecting the country's robust economic performance.
