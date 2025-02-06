Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Conduct in Milkipur By-Elections

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Thursday, accusing them of engaging in unethical practices during the Milkipur by-elections. Yadav suggested that these leaders should seek spiritual purification at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Yadav accused the BJP of offering high-level government positions to police and presiding officers in return for their support during the elections. He claimed these practices exemplified the BJP's approach to contesting elections and criticized the Election Commission for its perceived inaction.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders hit back at Yadav's comments, particularly his statement dismissing the effectiveness of the Election Commission. BJP MP Sambit Patra described Yadav's actions as unprecedented in Indian parliamentary proceedings, demanding an apology from the Samajwadi Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)