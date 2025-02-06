Indonesia Halts Trump-Linked Lido Project Amid Environmental Concerns

Indonesia's environment ministry has mandated a halt to PT MNC Land's development of the Lido tourism project, associated with former U.S. President Donald Trump, due to environmental management issues.

Situated about 60 kilometers south of Jakarta, the 3,000-hectare resort houses a Trump golf course and plans for a luxury hotel and residences. Mismanagement of rainwater has led to significant sedimentation in Lido lake, shrinking it by half.

The ministry expects MNC Land to revise its environmental assessment to proceed. The project has been in the spotlight since gaining special economic zone status under Indonesia's former President Joko Widodo, offering tax breaks and lenient permits.

(With inputs from agencies.)