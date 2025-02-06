Left Menu

Indonesia Halts Trump-Linked Lido Project Amid Environmental Concerns

Indonesia has suspended the development of PT MNC Land's Lido tourism project, linked to Donald Trump, over environmental issues. The project, including a Trump golf course and luxury accommodations, faces problems due to rainwater mismanagement. MNC Land is required to submit a new environmental plan to resume construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:55 IST
Indonesia Halts Trump-Linked Lido Project Amid Environmental Concerns

Indonesia's environment ministry has mandated a halt to PT MNC Land's development of the Lido tourism project, associated with former U.S. President Donald Trump, due to environmental management issues.

Situated about 60 kilometers south of Jakarta, the 3,000-hectare resort houses a Trump golf course and plans for a luxury hotel and residences. Mismanagement of rainwater has led to significant sedimentation in Lido lake, shrinking it by half.

The ministry expects MNC Land to revise its environmental assessment to proceed. The project has been in the spotlight since gaining special economic zone status under Indonesia's former President Joko Widodo, offering tax breaks and lenient permits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025