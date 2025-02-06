Bathinda Police Arrest Four, Seize Weapons in Military Zone

In a significant development, four individuals were apprehended by the police in the Cantt area of Bathinda following crucial intelligence provided by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) 2. Authorities seized two pistols, three magazines, and nine live cartridges, along with a stolen vehicle, according to Amneet Kondal, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

The accused are entangled in legal troubles, with pending charges of kidnapping, snatching, and multiple violations of the Arms Act. The arrest revealed that Jaspal Singh, one of the detainees, has been linked to eleven previous criminal offenses, which include three cases of attempted murder. Law enforcement is determined to uncover other illegal activities possibly connected to the suspects during their remand period.

Explaining the circumstances, SSP Kondal disclosed that the CIA team intercepted the suspects following intelligence reports of suspicious movements within the militarized zone. The investigation established that the accused had hijacked a vehicle at gunpoint, taking a lift from an unsuspecting citizen. The stolen car was later located in the Rampura area, leading to additional charges against the offenders.

