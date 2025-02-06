EBRD's Strategic Investments in Ukraine's Resilient Economy
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development plans to invest at least €1.5 billion in Ukraine's economy this year to support businesses during wartime, focusing on the private sector and infrastructure. The EBRD has already invested over €6.2 billion in Ukraine since Russia's invasion began.
Since Russia's incursion in February 2022, the EBRD has significantly increased its Ukrainian investments, totaling over €6.2 billion, including a record €2.4 billion last year. The focus remains on Ukraine's private sector, particularly the energy domain, following Russian assaults on the national grid.
Looking ahead, the EBRD is prepared to elevate its investments to around €3 billion annually post-conflict. Recent discussions with President Zelenskiy highlighted ongoing support for key reforms, especially after a hiatus from USAID's development assistance.
