Left Menu

EBRD's Strategic Investments in Ukraine's Resilient Economy

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development plans to invest at least €1.5 billion in Ukraine's economy this year to support businesses during wartime, focusing on the private sector and infrastructure. The EBRD has already invested over €6.2 billion in Ukraine since Russia's invasion began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:09 IST
EBRD's Strategic Investments in Ukraine's Resilient Economy

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced plans to inject a minimum of €1.5 billion into Ukraine's economy this year, aiming to bolster businesses amid ongoing wartime challenges. EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso revealed these intentions in an exclusive with Reuters.

Since Russia's incursion in February 2022, the EBRD has significantly increased its Ukrainian investments, totaling over €6.2 billion, including a record €2.4 billion last year. The focus remains on Ukraine's private sector, particularly the energy domain, following Russian assaults on the national grid.

Looking ahead, the EBRD is prepared to elevate its investments to around €3 billion annually post-conflict. Recent discussions with President Zelenskiy highlighted ongoing support for key reforms, especially after a hiatus from USAID's development assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025