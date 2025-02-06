EBRD's Strategic Investments in Ukraine's Resilient Economy

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced plans to inject a minimum of €1.5 billion into Ukraine's economy this year, aiming to bolster businesses amid ongoing wartime challenges. EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso revealed these intentions in an exclusive with Reuters.

Since Russia's incursion in February 2022, the EBRD has significantly increased its Ukrainian investments, totaling over €6.2 billion, including a record €2.4 billion last year. The focus remains on Ukraine's private sector, particularly the energy domain, following Russian assaults on the national grid.

Looking ahead, the EBRD is prepared to elevate its investments to around €3 billion annually post-conflict. Recent discussions with President Zelenskiy highlighted ongoing support for key reforms, especially after a hiatus from USAID's development assistance.

