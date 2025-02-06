Gujarat CM's Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Left Menu

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is set to partake in the Maha Kumbh Mela on February 7 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He will visit key religious sites, including a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Earlier, Haryana and Manipur CMs praised the event's organization led by UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will attend the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on February 7. According to a Gujarat government statement, Patel's itinerary includes a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers at 12:30 PM after his arrival at 9:30 AM.

The Chief Minister will also visit the Bade Hanumanji Temple to offer prayers, as per the official statement. Additionally, Patel plans to visit the Gujarat Pavilion, organized by the Gujarat Tourism Department, before returning to Gandhinagar the same evening.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also participated in the spiritual event. Saini praised the event arrangements, attributing the meticulous organization to UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his social media post, Saini expressed gratitude for the opportunity to partake in the ritual and highlighted the importance of peace and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Manipur CM, along with his cabinet colleagues, engaged in ritualistic prayers for the welfare of the nation and Manipur. Both leaders acknowledged the cultural and spiritual significance of Mahakumbh 2025, which began on January 13 and attracts global devotees, continuing until Mahashivratri on February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

