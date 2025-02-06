Bank of England's Cautious Rate Cut Amid Economic Uncertainty

In a strategic move to address economic slowdown, the Bank of England has reduced interest rates by a quarter-point, now at 4.5%. While some policymakers advocated for a more aggressive reduction, the decision reflects ongoing efforts to balance inflation risks with global economic uncertainties.

The cut aligns with forecasts but surprised investors due to unexpected support from Monetary Policy Committee members like Catherine Mann and Swati Dhingra for a larger reduction. The decision emphasizes a cautious approach, given the anticipated rise in inflation to 3.7% later this year.

Governor Andrew Bailey highlighted the need for a careful and gradual approach to future rate adjustments, citing global uncertainties and the delicate balance required to sustain economic stability. The UK economy's outlook remains murky, with concerns over trade tariffs and weak productivity growth continuing to challenge recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)