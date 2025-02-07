Left Menu

Aid Freeze Threatens Global Fight Against Famine

The Trump administration's suspension of American foreign aid has severely disrupted international efforts to combat famine. With key programs halted and USAID operations paused, millions of people face food shortages, and the crucial FEWS NET monitoring system has been shut down, intensifying global food insecurity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 01:30 IST
The Trump administration's decision to pause American foreign aid has left the global system to combat famine in disarray. The aid suspension, initiated by a spending freeze ordered by President Trump, is affecting hunger relief worldwide, notably impacting the distribution of essential food aid.

Amidst the confusion, humanitarian organizations find themselves at a standstill, uncertain about which relief efforts can continue. Crucial food aid worth millions of dollars remains in limbo as the U.S. government's principal relief entity, USAID, faces operational shutdown, resulting in a halt of cash assistance in regions like Sudan and Gaza.

The suspension has also led to the closing of the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET), pivotal in providing food security alerts. This loss eliminates a vital tool for predicting and preventing famine, further complicating efforts to address extreme food crises worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

