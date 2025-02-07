Left Menu

RBI's Strategic Rate Cut: A Boost for a Sluggish Economy

RBI under new Governor Sanjay Malhotra reduced interest rates by 25 basis points to 6.25% for the first time in nearly five years, aligning monetary policy with fiscal incentives from Budget 2025-26 to stimulate the economy. The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously backed this decision, supporting growth amidst economic slowdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic policy shift, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to revitalize the economy by reducing interest rates for the first time since May 2020. New RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, along with the Monetary Policy Committee, announced a 25 basis points cut, bringing the rate down to 6.25%.

This decision comes on the heels of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's record tax breaks for the middle class in the 2025-26 Budget, aiming to bolster consumer spending. The move seeks synergy between fiscal and monetary policies to rejuvenate an economy growing at its slowest pace post-pandemic.

Fiscal incentives coupled with the rate cut under the RBI's new leadership signal a cohesive strategy to lower the fiscal deficit, projected to be at 4.4% of GDP by FY26. The twin approach from the government and the central bank highlights a unified effort to ensure economic stability and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025