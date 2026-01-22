Left Menu

Farmers Urge Finance Minister to Rethink Tax on Tobacco

Farmers led by BJP MP D Purandeswari met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss concerns over increased taxation on tobacco, fearing it could cause distress to families dependent on this crop and encourage illegal trade, impacting the economy and agriculture sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:17 IST
Farmers Urge Finance Minister to Rethink Tax on Tobacco
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of farmers, led by BJP MP D Purandeswari, met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday to voice concerns about the upcoming tax increase on tobacco. The meeting precedes the Budget 2026-27 discussions, aiming to safeguard the interests of those reliant on flue-cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco cultivation.

According to the Andhra Pradesh, Telangana & Karnataka FCV Tobacco Farmers Federation, Purandeswari highlighted potential distress for millions of farming families and warned that the tax hike could disrupt the regulated marketing system while fostering illegal trade. This could culminate in significant revenue losses for the government.

The farmers emphasized that with their crop ready and auctions around the corner, the increased tax could dampen domestic consumption, lower prices, and lead to unsold stock. As of February 1, new tax rates on cigarettes may hinder demand and erode buyer confidence at auctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Outcry Over Confinement of Imran Khan and Wife: Afridi's Fierce Condemnation

Outcry Over Confinement of Imran Khan and Wife: Afridi's Fierce Condemnation

 Pakistan
2
Congress Aims for Unity in Punjab Ahead of 2027 Elections

Congress Aims for Unity in Punjab Ahead of 2027 Elections

 India
3
French Navy's Bold Move Hampers Russian Oil Revenues

French Navy's Bold Move Hampers Russian Oil Revenues

 Ukraine
4
Heroin Haul: Assam Rifles Make Major Seizure in Mizoram

Heroin Haul: Assam Rifles Make Major Seizure in Mizoram

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026