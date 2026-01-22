German Finance Minister Urges Calm Amid Transatlantic Trade Tensions

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, addressing rising trade tensions between the U.S. and Europe at the World Economic Forum in Davos, urged for calm and cooperation. He firmly opposed financial retaliation, emphasizing the importance of sustaining the transatlantic relationship despite new tariffs threats.

Klingbeil specifically addressed concerns following reports that a Danish pension fund had sold U.S. government bonds, stating, "This is absolutely not about breaking with the Americans or dissolving the relationship." He highlighted Europe's strength and options, noting the importance of not escalating tensions.

Regarding the Greenland dispute, Klingbeil stressed the unacceptability of military threats and attempts to incorporate Greenland into the U.S. However, he signaled a willingness to discuss security interests within NATO. Despite global upheavals, Klingbeil remarked that many countries sought closer cooperation with Germany and Europe.

