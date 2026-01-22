Left Menu

German Finance Minister Urges Calm Amid Transatlantic Trade Tensions

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, speaking in Davos, called for calm amid rising trade tensions between the U.S. and Europe. He opposed financial retaliation following a Danish fund's sale of U.S. bonds and emphasized the importance of maintaining strong transatlantic relations, while opposing threats regarding Greenland.

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, addressing rising trade tensions between the U.S. and Europe at the World Economic Forum in Davos, urged for calm and cooperation. He firmly opposed financial retaliation, emphasizing the importance of sustaining the transatlantic relationship despite new tariffs threats.

Klingbeil specifically addressed concerns following reports that a Danish pension fund had sold U.S. government bonds, stating, "This is absolutely not about breaking with the Americans or dissolving the relationship." He highlighted Europe's strength and options, noting the importance of not escalating tensions.

Regarding the Greenland dispute, Klingbeil stressed the unacceptability of military threats and attempts to incorporate Greenland into the U.S. However, he signaled a willingness to discuss security interests within NATO. Despite global upheavals, Klingbeil remarked that many countries sought closer cooperation with Germany and Europe.

