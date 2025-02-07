Left Menu

RBI's Inflation Forecast: A Balanced Outlook Amid Global Uncertainties

The Reserve Bank of India has projected retail inflation at 4.2% for the next fiscal year while maintaining a 4.8% forecast for 2024-25. Governor Sanjay Malhotra anticipates food inflation to soften due to good crop production. However, global market uncertainty poses a risk to inflation trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:04 IST
RBI's Inflation Forecast: A Balanced Outlook Amid Global Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its projection for retail inflation at 4.2% for the upcoming financial year starting April, while keeping the estimate at 4.8% for 2024-25. Unveiling the final bi-monthly monetary policy for the fiscal year, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra expressed optimism that food inflation will ease significantly due to robust crop production.

Governor Malhotra mentioned that core inflation is likely to rise but stay moderate. Despite this, global financial market volatility, unpredictable energy prices, and adverse weather remain potential threats to the inflation trajectory. The CPI inflation for 2024-25 is expected to be 4.8%, with the fourth quarter at 4.4%.

Assuming normal monsoon conditions, CPI inflation for 2025-26 is projected at 4.2%, with quarterly estimations showing slight variations. Previous reviews showed headline inflation peaking at 6.2% in October 2024. The Economic Survey recommends developing climate-resilient crops to ensure food price stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025